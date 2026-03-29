Channing Tatum shares good news weeks after emergency surgery

Tatum, 45, admits he hit the 'lowest of the lows' following his injuries

Channing Tatum is finally feeling hopeful after hitting “the lowest of the lows.”

Nearly two months after suffering a shoulder injury that required emergency surgery, the Magic Mike star revealed his doctor gave him the green light to begin training again. In a March 28th Instagram update, Tatum showed off his surgery scar, which is “healing up pretty nice.”

“Good news is, though, the doctor finally gave me the green light, so I can train. So, it’s a good day, finally,” he said, admitting that the injury left him struggling mentally.

“This has been a rough one. I’ve been mentally up and down in my head more than I think I’ve ever been in my life. But, it’s a beautiful day today. I’ve gotten to train,” Tatum reflected.

The Step Up alum revealed that he’s got six weeks until filming begins on his next project, a docuseries centred around the Isle of Man TT Races. “It’s gonna be a grind. Wish me some luck,” he said.

On February 4, Tatum, 45, revealed that he had undergone surgery for his shoulder, though he did not reveal how he sustained the injury. He later revealed that in addition to the shoulder injury, he also experienced a “grade 4 severely torn hamstring.”

The back-to-back injuries impacted not only his physical but mental health as well. In his latest update, Tatum wrote in the caption, “This one has been the lowest of the lows. But starting to come out the other side.”

He added, “Feeling better than i have in months mentally.”