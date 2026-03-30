Sophie Turner suffers from ‘injury' during 'Lara Croft' reboot filming

Sophie Turner has sustained a minor injury while filming the new Tomb Raider series, causing a brief pause in production as the Game of Thrones star recovers.

Page Six confirmed the news, with a spokesperson saying: "We look forward to resuming production as soon as possible."

A source told the outlet that Turner is expected to return to set within two weeks, and that crew members will continue to be paid and kept busy with prep work in the meantime.

Insiders told the US Sun that Turner had a pre-existing back problem that worsened under the demands of long hours on set since filming began in January.

"Sophie has been throwing herself into the role, but the gruelling physicality of being Lara Croft has meant she has pushed her body too far," one source said.

The injury is perhaps unsurprising given what Turner has put herself through to prepare for the role.

Speaking on The Julia Cunningham Show earlier this year, she revealed the training had been running at eight hours a day, five days a week since February of last year.

It was during that process that she first discovered she had a back problem.

The series is an adaptation of the long-running Tomb Raider video game franchise, which follows archaeologist and adventurer Lara Croft.

The character has previously been portrayed on screen by Angelina Jolie in the 2001 film and Alicia Vikander in the 2018 reboot.