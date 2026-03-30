 
Geo News

Sophie Turner suffers from ‘injury' during 'Lara Croft' reboot filming

Lara Croft ‘Tomb Raider’ reboot to resume production soon

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 30, 2026

Sophie Turner suffers from ‘injury&apos; during &apos;Lara Croft&apos; reboot filming
Sophie Turner suffers from ‘injury' during 'Lara Croft' reboot filming

Sophie Turner has sustained a minor injury while filming the new Tomb Raider series, causing a brief pause in production as the Game of Thrones star recovers.

Page Six confirmed the news, with a spokesperson saying: "We look forward to resuming production as soon as possible." 

A source told the outlet that Turner is expected to return to set within two weeks, and that crew members will continue to be paid and kept busy with prep work in the meantime.

Insiders told the US Sun that Turner had a pre-existing back problem that worsened under the demands of long hours on set since filming began in January. 

"Sophie has been throwing herself into the role, but the gruelling physicality of being Lara Croft has meant she has pushed her body too far," one source said.

The injury is perhaps unsurprising given what Turner has put herself through to prepare for the role. 

Speaking on The Julia Cunningham Show earlier this year, she revealed the training had been running at eight hours a day, five days a week since February of last year. 

It was during that process that she first discovered she had a back problem.

The series is an adaptation of the long-running Tomb Raider video game franchise, which follows archaeologist and adventurer Lara Croft. 

The character has previously been portrayed on screen by Angelina Jolie in the 2001 film and Alicia Vikander in the 2018 reboot.

Barry Manilow opens up about cancer recovery: 'Been through hell'
Barry Manilow opens up about cancer recovery: 'Been through hell'
Ryan Gosling's 'Project Hail Mary' continues to kick off milestones
Ryan Gosling's 'Project Hail Mary' continues to kick off milestones
Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo put rumours to rest after diss, legal woes
Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo put rumours to rest after diss, legal woes
Channing Tatum shares good news weeks after emergency surgery
Channing Tatum shares good news weeks after emergency surgery
The Dictators guitarist Ross 'The Boss' Friedman dies weeks after ALS news
The Dictators guitarist Ross 'The Boss' Friedman dies weeks after ALS news
'The Mummy 4' cast update: John Hannah to return as Rachel Weisz's brother
'The Mummy 4' cast update: John Hannah to return as Rachel Weisz's brother
Noah Kahan dedicates success to mom Lauri Berkenkamp in new book
Noah Kahan dedicates success to mom Lauri Berkenkamp in new book
Taylor Swift's ancestry information reveals surprising connection
Taylor Swift's ancestry information reveals surprising connection