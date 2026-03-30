Taylor Swift's pal Gigi Hadid shows support for Travis Kelce's new move

Taylor Swift and her friends are celebrating her soon-to-be husband Travis Kelce's latest career move as a fashion star.

The 36-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end is announced to be the global ambassador for the fashion brand, Tommy Hilfiger, and Swift's inner circle is cheering for him.

Kelce revealed his partnership through an Instagram post by the brand's official social media and the Grammy winner's fans and friends - including Gigi Hadid sent their congratulations.

The supermodel, 30, took to the comments and wrote, "Yess boys!!!!," alongside many of Swift's fans supporting Kelce on his new career journey.

One Swiftie wrote on X, "he is so beloved by tayfriends," while another noted, "the man co designed taylor's engagement ring and now is gonna co design a collection for tommy hilfiger."

The details on the brand deal revealed that the star athlete will be sporting exclusively their clothing pieces throughout his next NFL season, which means, as a fan noted, Kelce is never going out of style.