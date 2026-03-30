Who Is Scott Mills? BBC Radio 2 host fired over ‘personal conduct'

Scott Mills, one of the BBC’s most familiar voices, has been sacked from Radio 2 following allegations about his personal conduct.

The BBC confirmed he is “no longer contracted to work with the BBC,” though declined to provide further details.

The 53-year-old had only recently taken over the Radio 2 breakfast show from Zoe Ball in January 2025.

He quickly grew the audience to 6.5 million listeners, making it the UK’s most listened to morning program.

His departure came suddenly, with colleagues and listeners learning of the news after Gary Davies stepped in to host the show the morning after Mills signed off with a casual “Back tomorrow.”

Mills has been a fixture at the BBC for more than 25 years, beginning at Radio 1 in 1998 where he became a staple of the weekday schedule and later hosted the Official Chart.

He moved to Radio 2 in 2022, replacing Steve Wright in the afternoon slot, before being promoted to breakfast host.

Alongside radio, Mills has appeared on television, providing Eurovision commentary, competing on Strictly Come Dancing in 2014.

He made cameos in dramas such as Casualty and soaps like Hollyoaks.

He also won Celebrity Race Across the World in 2024.

According to the BBC, Mills was listed as the corporation’s 11th highest paid star.

His sudden dismissal has shocked colleagues and audiences alike, with BBC director of music Lorna Clarke acknowledging in an internal email that the news would be “sudden and unexpected.”

For now, Mills’ future in broadcasting remains uncertain, but his decades long career across radio and television has cemented him as one of Britain’s most recognizable presenters.