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Mysterious blackout hits California as Iran Cyber-attacks fears grow

Power outage plunged San Diego, Orange counties into chaos on Thursday night

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 30, 2026

Mysterious blackout hits California as Iran Cyber-attacks fears grow
Mysterious blackout hits California as Iran Cyber-attacks fears grow 

A sudden blackout has swept across Southern California, intensifying concerns that America’s aging power grid could be a prime target for Iranian cyber warfare as tensions escalate between the U.S. and Iran.

In San Diego and Orange counties, more than 100,000 residents were left in complete darkness for around 100 minutes Thursday night, March 26, with traffic lights failing and businesses forced to close as panicked drivers navigated pitch-black roadways.

While San Diego Gas and Electric claim that the incident is still being investigated, experts in cybersecurity have expressed concern that the timing is particularly suspicious.

Experts claim that the FBI recently informed California law enforcement agencies that Iranian drone strikes on the West Coast could be in retaliation for the ongoing war with the Islamic Republic.

Earlier, Iran-linked hacker group Handala claimed responsibility for various cyberattacks in the region.

As the US-Iran conflict continues to escalate, experts are now warning that the power grid, the banks, the pipelines, and the hospitals are still vulnerable. 

Governor Gavin Newsom has yet to make any announcement regarding the blackout, more than 12 hours later.

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