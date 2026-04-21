Meta tests WhatsApp Plus for $2.80 with premium stickers, themes

Meta is testing a new optional subscription tier for WhatsApp. Referred to as “WhatsApp Plus,” the version focuses more on cosmetic advancements than core functionality.

On contrary to the company’s earlier model introduced in 2016, this new plan does not lock core messaging features behind a paywall.

Rather, WhatsApp Plus gives customers additional customisation perks.

Features introduced in the Plus tier are:

Custom app icon (change the look of the app’s icon on the phone’s home screen)

Custom chat themes (change colour schemes and backgrounds of chats)

Premium sticker packs (access exclusive stickers)

Premium ringtones (special features for calls and messages)

Custom notification tones (unique tones for specific chat lists)

Pin up to 20 chats

Bulk chat list settings

Make custom lists

Although pricing is not officially confirmed, it is expected to be available at $2.80 in Europe.

However, it’s worth mentioning that the service does not strip ads from the Status function that Meta started generating profits from just last year.

The company’s entire revenue model relies on business messages and “click-to-WhatsApp” ads, which have allowed WhatsApp to reach a run-rate of over $2 billion annually by Q4 2025.

At the moment, WhatsApp Plus can be considered as one of the earlier attempts, limited to some Android users exclusively.