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Baroness Karren Brady departs West Ham United after 16 years: details inside

Karren Brady was first appointed as deputy chair of West Ham United in March 1993 at Birmingham City

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 21, 2026

Baroness Karren Brady departs West Ham United after 16 years: details inside
Baroness Karren Brady departs West Ham United after 16 years: details inside

Karren Brady has announced a major move on Tuesday, April 21, after spending 16 years at West Ham United.

Braddy made public her decision to leave as deputy chair of West Ham and the club.

Braddy’s decision comes after 16 years of working alongside joint chairman Daniel Kretinsky and David Sullivan on the board in a move to focus on other business interests and her role in the House of Lords as Baroness.

Baroness Karren Brady’s departure brings an end to a near-40-year business relationship with Sullivan.

For context, Sullivan first appointed her as deputy chair of West Ham United in March 1993 at Birmingham City.

Brady issued a statement through the club’s official Instagram handle, which reads, “It has been a privilege to work alongside the board, management, players, staff and supporters at West Ham United.”

While reflecting in her farewell message, Brady added, "Together we have achieved remarkable milestones, but the highlight for me will always be lifting the UEFA Europa Conference League trophy—that will stay with me forever.

“I’m deeply grateful for the relationships, challenges and opportunities that have shaped my time at the club.”

During Brady’s tenure, the West Ham United completed their relocation from Upton Park to the London Stadium, which was designed as the main venue for the 2012 Olympic Games.

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