John Ternus to replace Tim Cook as Apple CEO: Key facts, what comes next

Tim Cook is set to transition from Apple CEO to Executive Chairman of the company’s board of governors, after leading the technology giant for 15 years. He will be replaced by Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering, John Ternus, who has been working with Apple since 2001.

Cook will continue to perform his duties as chief executive officer throughout summer to ensure a smooth transition that will be effective from September 1, 2026.

Cook’s Legacy:

Steve Jobs appointed Cook as Apple CEO on August 24, 2011, shortly before his death. He has been leading the technology company for over 15 years.

Cook is often credited with expanding the product line for Apple, including AirPods and Apple TV+ and also took a leap toward new areas such as health, entertainment and wearables.

Under the leadership of Cook, the company grew from a market value of $350 billion in 2011 to over $4 trillion in 2026.

He is also credited with forming a strong relationship with the Trump administration by announcing $600 billion in investments to expand Apple’s footprint in the USA amid severe tariff threats.

Who is John Ternus?

The appointment of Ternus comes amid a wave of high-profile changes in Apple’s executive ranks, including the departure of its AI chief, policy head and one of top design leaders.

He’s worked at Apple for over a quarter century and has risen through the ranks. He started in the product design team in 2001 and was made VP hardware engineering in 2013 and then senior VP hardware engineering in 2021.

In a press release about his appointment, Ternus said: “I am humbled to step into this role, and I promise to lead with the values and vision that have come to define this special place for half a century.”