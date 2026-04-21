Gout Gout beats Bolt's mark: Here's what Jamaican legend told teen phenom?

Gout Gout has broken the Jamaican icon Usain Bolt’s world record, but the legend has a warning for the teen phenom.

Sprint icon Usain Bolt has advised the buzzing teen phenom from Australia Gout Gout, not to forget track and field and to find a good support network in order to remain focused on his career goals.

Gout, 18, kept the 200m title at the Australian Athletics Championship on April 12 in a time stamp of 19.67 seconds, crushing U.S. sprinter Erriyon Knighton’s world under-20 record (19.69) and edging past Bolt’s time of 19.93 seconds from 2004—the Jamaican’s fastest time as a teenager.

Gout, who also clinched the under-20 100m national title, went under the 20-second mark at last season’s championships with a wind-assisted 19.84 and once held the fastest time by a 16-year-old over 200m when he posted that time, 20.04, in 2024.

The Jamaican eight-time Olympic GOAT has some piece of advice for the teen and spoke in an interview with CNN.

Bolt expresses hope for young Gout Gout, “Hopefully he has the right set of people to guide him and keep him focused on track and field because the rest of the stuff will always be there.”

While warning the teen sprint sensation, Bolt said, “But if you mess up on track and field, then it all goes away.”

The 18-year-old Australian sprinter Gout is all geared up to make his debut in the Diamond League in the 200m in Oslo on June 10, 2026.

But with a focus on the upcoming World Under-20 Championships in Oregon in August, he has indicated that he will not be part of the Commonwealth Games, Glasgow, due in July this year.