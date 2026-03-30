‘Euphoria’ Season 3 trailer teases new unexpected appearance

Eric Dane is set to appear in the new season of Euphoria, even though he passed away earlier this year.

HBO Max has released the first trailer for Season 3 and it includes scenes he filmed before his death in February 2026, giving fans a final look at him as Cal Jacobs.

In one moment from the trailer, he is seen in a wedding setting, quietly standing when Hunter Schafer’s character Jules walks up to him.

She says, “Remember me?” and he responds, “How could I forget?” It may seem like a small exchange but it brings back their complicated past from the earlier seasons.

The story, however, now moves ahead by five years and the last time viewers saw Cal, he was being arrested after Nate exposed his secret recordings, some of which caused serious controversy.

Before his passing, Dane shared that he was diagnosed with ALS in April 2025 and even then, he chose to continue working.

He said, “I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week,” while asking for privacy for his family.

How much of his role will be shown is still not clear but for many fans, this season will feel more emotional as they watch him on screen one last time.