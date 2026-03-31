'Euphoria' season 3 trailer: Rue is interrogated, Maddy and Cassie reunite

'Euphoria' season 3 is set to premiere on April 12

Euphoria season 3 is closing in, and the latest trailer shows things at an all-time dramatic.

On Monday, March 30, HBO dropped the second trailer for the hit series, ahead of its April 12 premiere. Set three years after graduation, the story picks up with the characters facing the fallout of their past choices.

Familiar faces return, including Rue (Zendaya), Maddy (Alexa Demie), Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), Lexi (Maude Apatow), Nate (Jacob Elordi), Jules (Hunter Schafer), and Cal Jacobs (Eric Dane).

Here are the major takeaways from the Euphoria season 3 trailer 2.

Rue is interrogated in Mexico

The trailer opens with Rue in serious trouble. She is seen being interrogated in Mexico after getting involved with drug dealers and being forced to swallow unknown substances.

Her voiceover sets the tone. “In the beginning, we had to make a choice about who we were, and what we wanted. But what we didn’t realise is how far we were willing to go. After all these years, have we finally gone too far?”

Cassie and Nate get married

Cassie and Nate’s toxic relationship appears to escalate. She is shown walking down the aisle, but the moment doesn’t stay perfect for long. A former friend of Nate crashes the wedding, threatening to upend everything.

Maddy and Cassie move forward

After their explosive fallout in season 2, the two seem to reconnect. Maddy is even seen helping Cassie create content for OnlyFans, showing they’ve come a long way since Cassie betrayed Maddie by dating her abusive ex, Nate.

“I’m gonna tell you something that might make you angry,” Cassie tells Nate. “Maddy’s helping me.”

“My Maddy?” Nate enquires, to which Cassie clarifies, “She used to be my best friend.”

Eric Dane’s final role

The trailer also marks Eric Dane’s final appearance as Cal Jacobs, following his death from ALS last month.