BLACKPINK's Lisa makes history as she announces first Las Vegas Residency

The K-Pop star is set for a limited run residency, 'Viva La Lisa'

Lisa is taking over Las Vegas.

The BLACKPINK star has announced her first-ever residency, making history as the first K-pop artist to land a run on the Strip, according to an official press release.

“Vegas, are you ready? VIVA LA LISA, coming November 2026,” she wrote on Instagram. “Presale details @wearelloud.”

The limited-run residency, titled VIVA LA LISA, will take place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace across two weekends in November 2026. Lisa is set to perform on Nov. 13 and 14, followed by Nov. 27 and 28.

The announcement comes amid a strong solo run for the singer, whose debut album Alter Ego topped the Top Album Sales chart and landed in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200. Back in 2024, she opened up about stepping out on her own.

“At first, I was scared and nervous because I never really come out here to do my own stuff. And now I’m having fun,” she said.

“When [my singles] came out, the reaction from the fans, it’s healing me. It’s like, ‘Oh, my God. Yeah — I did a great job!'”