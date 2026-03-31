Andrew Garfield jokes ‘Spider-Man’ casting rumours will follow him forever

“Will Andrew Garfield return as Spider-Man?” It’s a question the actor says will follow him forever.

In a recent interview with Heart radio for Global Player, the 42-year-old, who first played the beloved superhero in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man, playfully predicted he will still be denying Spider-Man casting rumours at age 90.

In a clip from the chat published Sunday, March 29, the We Live In Time star told radio host Yasmin Evans, “I think it’s a question that’s probably going to follow me for the rest of my life is, ‘Are you secretly in the new Spider-Man film?’”

“Until I’m 90 years old, they’re going to be asking me, ‘Are you in the new Spider-Man Volume 512?’” he continued, jokingly adding, “ and I’ll be like, ‘I’m literally weeing into a colostomy bag right now and I don’t have any...'"

Evans chimed in to quip that the nonagenarian Garfield’s response would be “So yes, I am!” to which The Social Network actor ribbed back, “Yes, I’m in! AI.”

“But also,” he then clarified, “people can ask whatever they want. My life is very blessed.”

Garfield is currently promoting his latest movie, The Magic Faraway Tree.

He first brought the friendly neighbourhood hero to life in The Amazing Spider-Man and its 2014 sequel, and most recently returned as the webbed hero in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The British heartthrob appeared in the 2021 Marvel flick alongside fellow Spider-Men Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire.

As for the latest Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring 29-year-old Holland with his fiance Zendaya, is arriving in theaters on July 31.