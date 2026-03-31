BLACKPINK's Lisa brings 'Viva La Lisa' to Las Vegas

Vegas is about to get a serious K-pop glow-up.

Lisa is officially bringing her star power to Sin City with her first-ever solo residency – and it’s not just another concert run, it’s history in the making.

Dubbed Viva La Lisa, the four-night event will take over the iconic Colosseum at Caesars Palace this November (13–14 and 27–28). Bonus: it marks the first time a K-pop artist has ever landed a Las Vegas residency.

Not bad for a debut.

Lisa teased the announcement on Instagram with: “Vegas, are you ready? VIVA LA LISA, coming November 2026.”

And she’s stepping into very legendary territory. The Colosseum has hosted icons like Celine Dion, Elton John, Adele and Mariah Carey —so yes, expectations are sky-high.

Timing-wise, it all checks out. Lisa’s solo era has been on fire since her album Alter Ego dropped and shot to no. 1 on Top Album Sales, while also landing in the Billboard 200’s top 10.

Add in BLACKPINK’s recent Deadline EP and a packed world tour, and she is clearly not slowing down.

Tickets go on presale April 22, with general sale kinking off April 23 – no code drama required.

From Coachella stages to HBO’s The White Lotus, Lisa’s been everywhere lately. Now? She’s betting big on Vegas – and honestly, the odds look very much in her favour.