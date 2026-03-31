Tristan Thompson revisits complicated past with Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson once again put his feelings for Khloé Kardashian in the spotlight.

In a recent appearance on the Katie Miller Podcast, the NBA star admitted that he can’t get Khloé out of his mind, sparking a wave of reactions online.

The Instagram clip of his comments quickly went viral, with fans divided over his remarks.

Some urged him to “leave her alone,” while others joked that he “remembers everything except commitment.”

While the two have parted ways now and are living their separate lives, let’s take a look at their past relationship.

Thompson and Kardashian first went public in 2016, and their romance was soon featured on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In 2018, they welcomed their daughter True Thompson.

But the relationship was marred by repeated cheating scandals.

Just days before True’s birth, reports surfaced of Thompson’s infidelity.

In 2019, the couple split after he was linked to Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s then–best friend.

Despite multiple reconciliations including during the pandemic, the cycle of breakups and makeups continued.

In 2021, Kardashian ended things again following further allegations.

In 2022, the pair welcomed a son, Tatum via surrogate, even as their romantic relationship remained fractured.

Thompson’s latest confession on the Katie Miller Podcast adds to his history of public declarations.

While some fans see his words as remorseful, others view them as repetitive attempts to rekindle a relationship that Kardashian has moved on from.

For Kardashian, the focus remains on her children and personal growth.