King Charles important annual tradition hit with setback as warning issued

King Charles and Queen Camilla have upheld the crucial responsibility to carrying on some of the most important traditions that exist in the royal family.

The Maundy Thursday is a beloved tradition by Charles and he has never missed it save for 2024 when he had been recovering from his cancer diagnosis.

Observed on the final Thursday before Easter Sunday at the at St Asaph Cathedral in north Wales, it commemorates the Last Supper and the importance of humility and service to others. The monarch especially makes the trip to Wales.

He will be distributing special coins community members before returning to England for the Easter Sunday service at St George’s Chapel.

However, the service may not go smoothly as planned as anti-monarchy groups have announced their plans to protest in light of the Andrew-Epstein scandal and answer the burning questions of the public.

Republic released a statement that they will be heckling the members of the royal family during the service and demand how much did they know about the horrifying details that have come out in the Epstein files.

“On Maundy Thursday The King and Queen will be at St Asaph Cathedral in north Wales when 154 people will be given specially-struck silver coins in recognition of their Christian service to their churches and communities,” it read.

“The Royal Maundy service is an ancient tradition with rich symbolism from the Last Supper. Republic will be protesting the Royal Maundy service in St Asaph THIS THURSDAY.”

They added, “We’ll be asking Charles 'What did you know?' about the Andrew scandal. Join our demo, pledge to protest with us in Wales, link in bio! #NotMyKing #AbolishTheMonarchy #Epstein.”

The uproar has continued as the public has expressed their dismay over the delayed action taken for the shamed Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. There are grievances about why the royals are still protecting the disgraced ex-prince despite the heinous allegations against him.