Taylor Swift takes inspiration from ‘Elizabeth Taylor’ in new music video

Taylor Swift has dropped a new music video for her song Elizabeth Taylor, giving fans a peek into her love for one of Hollywood’s biggest legends.

Instead of starring in the video herself, Swift put together a collection of clips from Elizabeth Taylor’s famous movies and real-life moments.

The video feels like a tribute, showing the actress’s style, charm and unforgettable screen presence.

The clips include films like Cleopatra, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and more, mixing on-screen drama with real-life shots that capture Taylor as both a star and a person.

The song is from Swift’s album The Life of a Showgirl, where she says she explored her own feelings about fame through Elizabeth Taylor’s story.

The music icon, however, explained that she saw herself in Taylor’s mix of glamour and being under public scrutiny, and that connection inspired the song.

Before releasing it, Taylor got permission from Elizabeth Taylor’s family, who were happy with the tribute as fans and the family praised the song for being heartfelt, fun and full of references to Taylor’s life, from her perfume White Diamonds to her love of love.

It’s a mix of admiration, nostalgia and celebration of a true Hollywood icon.