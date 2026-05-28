Bebe Rexha’s comeback with 'Dirty Blonde' overshadowed by body positivity backlash

After a three-year hiatus, Bebe Rexha has made her long-awaited return to the music scene with her new album Dirty Blonde.

But instead of celebrating her comeback, the singer has found herself at the centre of renewed online body-shaming following a red carpet appearance at the American Music Awards.

The 36-year-old hitmaker caught everyone’s attention at the event in a fitted black corset dress paired with a leather skirt.

However, her appearance quickly became the subject of cruel social media commentary, with some users posting hurtful remarks about her body and appearance.

Rather than engaging in negativity, Rexha appeared to redirect attention back to her music, continuing to promote her new album amid the online noise.

Unfortunately, the backlash is not new for the star, who has spent years speaking openly about the pressures of body image in the music industry.

Early in her career, she revealed she was once told to lose weight to fit a “pop star” image, despite already being a UK size 12 at the time.

Rexha has also described facing resistance from fashion designers ahead of major events, with some refusing to dress her due to her size, experiences she has since used to fuel her advocacy for greater inclusivity in the industry.

In recent interviews, she has spoken candidly about the impact of unrealistic beauty standards, pointing to the increasing pressure on women to appear extremely thin.

She has also revealed her own health journey, including her diagnosis of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal condition that can cause irregular periods, weight fluctuations and other health challenges.

The singer has previously explained that symptoms of PCOS contributed to sudden changes in her weight, alongside intense physical and emotional struggles.

She has been open about the difficulty of managing the condition, including painful complications and ongoing treatment.

Despite the challenges, Rexha has consistently used her platform to promote body confidence and self-acceptance.