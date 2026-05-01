Zoë Kravitz flaunts engagement ring amid growing Harry Styles romance

Zoë Kravitz is letting the ring do the talking – and fans definitely heard it loud and clear.

Just days after reports confirmed that the actress and filmmaker is engaged to Harry Styles, Kravitz stepped out in New York City casually flashing what might be one of the year’s most discussed celebrity engagement rings.

Wrapped in a brown suede shearling jacket with an oversized black tote in hand, the High Fidelity star looked effortlessly low-key – except for the massive diamond peeking out from under her sleeve.

And according to jewelry experts? That sparkle is doing serious heavy lifting.

Several experts believe the ring features a radiant or cushion-cut diamond set in yellow gold, estimating the stone could weigh anywhere between five and 10 carats.

Translation: Harry did not exactly shop small. Some estimates place the value north of $600,000.

The engagement confirmation comes after months of increasingly hard-to-ignore sightings. The pair first sparked romance rumours in August 2025 after being photographed walking arm in arm through Rome. Soon after, Deuxmoi claimed the two had been spotted kissing at a London hotspot.

At the time, a source told People magazine the former One Direction star was "spending time with Kravitz while she's been on her [Caught Stealing] press run."

Since then, the couple’s been spotted bouncing between London and New York, looking very much like two people building a shared life away from the chaos.

"They seem very serious and focused on prioritizing time together," a source told the outlet in February.

Another insider added the couple shared the engagement news with only "a small circle," while Kravitz has happily been showing the ring off to friends.