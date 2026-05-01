Olivia Rodrigo 'The Unraveled Tour' 2026: How to get tickets

Olivia Rodrigo, 23, is ready to hit the road

Olivia Rodrigo is ready to hit the road again after two years!

On Thursday, April 30, the Grammy-winning popstar announced The Unraveled Tour — her third concert tour in support of her upcoming third studio album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love. The 65-stop tour will kick off on September 25 in Hartford and conclude on May 2, 2027 in Barcelona, comprising 65 shows across North America and Europe.

“I am so so excited to announce The Unraveled Tour!!!” Rodrigo, 23, wrote in her Instagram announcement. “I am counting down the days till I get to sing all of the songs from ‘you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love’ with u guys!!!”

Ticket presale begins on Tuesday, May 5th and general onsale starts Thursday, May 7th. Fans can visit Olivia Rodrigo’s official website, OliviaRodrigo.com, for more information.

Several supporting acts have already been confirmed, including Wolf Alice, Devon Again, The Last Dinner Party, Grace Ives, and Die Spitz.

The Unraveled Tour marks Rodrigo’s third concert tour and second arena tour after the GUTS tour in 2024. It is set to begin 3 months after she releases her new album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, set to drop June 12.