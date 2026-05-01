David Allen Coe's estranged daughter mourns death of father: ‘Hell'

David Allan Coe's daughter Tanya Montana Coe has spoken of her anguish at not being able to say goodbye to her father before his death, revealing she was not given the opportunity to see him and has not been informed of any funeral arrangements.

The country legend died on Wednesday at the age of 86.

After news of his passing broke, Tanya posted an emotional message on social media.

"Waking up to the news that your dad has died and not being given the opportunity to see him one last time is a hell I wouldn't wish on my worst enemy," she wrote.

She also asked publicly for help finding out where and when the funeral would take place.

"If anyone finds out about any funeral arrangements, please let me know as I would like to be at my dad's funeral," she added.

Tanya, herself a musician, had been estranged from her father for some time. In September 2025, she revealed on Instagram that Coe had disowned her, describing a final painful encounter.

"My father disowned me… blamed it on Jody, told me they were moving out of state and he couldn't tell me where they were moving to," she wrote.

"He shed a tear… real or crocodile I am not sure, threw 200 dollars at my feet, rolled up the window of the limo and drove off without a second glance."

Credit: Instagram/tanyamontanacoemusic

In the same post, she disclosed she had only recently discovered the existence of a half-brother born four and a half months after her.

Tanya's mother is Jody Lynn Coe, one of David's five former wives.

The pair had four children together, Tanya, Tyler, Shyanne and Carson. David later married his sixth wife, Kimberly Hastings Coe, in 2010.

Tanya was not the only sibling estranged from their father.

Her brother Tyler, who dropped out of high school at 14 to join David on tour, told GQ in 2021 that he had not spoken to him since 2013, when Coe dismissed him from his band and formed a new one.

"It wasn't a relationship that was ever there," Tyler said of not being devastated by the falling out. "It hurt, but it's not a new hurt."

He added: "I could probably count on one hand the number of times that my father has said useful life things to me."