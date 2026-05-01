Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn once had a fight

Meryl Streep has confessed she once had a real issue with her longtime friend Goldie Hawn, and it came down to punctuality.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Streep, 76, recalled the frustration of working alongside Hawn, 80, on the 1992 supernatural black comedy Death Becomes Her, in which the pair played rivals competing for the same man.

The problem? Hawn was perpetually late, and somehow got away with it every time.

"Goldie, she was always late to set. But she was so adorable. And I'm always on time, you know, and annoying. But she's late, and she had a red convertible, I remember, and she'd drive herself to set. So that was probably the problem."

The image of Hawn breezing onto set having driven herself there, hair already styled, full of apologies, apparently made it impossible for anyone to stay annoyed.

"She'd drive herself to set. She had her hair all…'Oh gosh, sorry!' And everybody thought, 'Oh, she's so cute.' Yeah. So I had a beef with her," Streep said.

Despite the on-set frustration, the friendship endured.

"I loved her. I love her. She's one of my buddies, and over the years, we've had some laughs about that movie because people love it. I thought it was like a documentary on Beverly Hills."

Streep's comments about past beefs came the same week she found herself in an unlikely standoff with Travis Kelce, after she joked while promoting The Devil Wears Prada 2 that she would like to see the Kansas City Chiefs tight end try walking in stilettos on Milan's cobblestones.

Jason Kelce brought it up on the brothers' New Heights podcast, asking Travis: "Do we have beef with Meryl Streep?" Travis was emphatic.

"That's a powerful woman right there. I am a fan of Meryl Streep. I don't have any beef with her."

After a clip of Streep's comment was played, Travis responded with characteristic confidence: "Oh Meryl, you have no idea how good I am at walking in heels. OK?"