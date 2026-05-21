Kyle Busch out of Coca-Cola 600 after hospitalisation for severe illness: Who will replace him?

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch has been hospitalised due to a severe illness; however, the details of illness have been kept under wraps. The race car driver is expected to miss Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

In addition to the Cup Series race, the 41-year-old American athlete was also scheduled to participate in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event at the Concord, North Carolina track.

His family announced the news of his hospitalisation via a social media post.

The Busch family wrote, “Kyle has experienced a severe illness resulting in hospitalization, He is currently undergoing treatment and will not compete in any of his scheduled activities this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.”

They asked fans to respect the privacy of Kyle’s family as they navigate through this tough time, adding, “We ask for understanding.”

Who will replace Kyle in the Cup race?

Austin Hill, who drives the No. 21 entry for RCR in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, will replace Busch in the No. 8 Chevrolet for the Cup race.

RCR said, “Kyle Busch’s health is our utmost priority and he and his family have the full resources of RCR behind them.”

The statement continued, “Kyle is an integral part of our organization and we wish him a safe and speedy recovery. His No. 8 Chevrolet will be ready and waiting for him. We’re thankful to Austin Hill for stepping in to drive the No. 8 Chevrolet this weekend.”

They asked fans to keep Kyle’s family in prayers and wish for the athlete’s speedy recovery.

Busch currently ranks 24th in the Cup Series standings, with two top-10 finishes in 12 races this season.

The Las Vegas native is a two-time Cup Series champion, winning titles in 2015 and 2019. He is in his fourth season with Richard Childress Racing after previously winning championships with Joe Gibbs Racing.

His most recent win came in 2023, his first season with RCR.