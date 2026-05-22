Elon Musk is hiring engineers even with zero AI experience: Here’s how to apply

Elon Musk announced a hiring drive for SpaceX's artificial intelligence division as the company gears up for the historic IPO.

Writing on X (formerly known as Twitter), he wrote: “SpaceX is actively hiring world-class engineers/physicists for SpaceXAI, even if you have zero prior experience in AI. Smart humans figure it out fast.”

The Tesla CEO further announced that he will personally review the applications to hire new talent.

The hiring procedure is also concise. Here’s how interested candidates can apply:

Write an email to “[email protected]”

Email must include three bullet points, including complex problems an individual has solved, technical projects the candidate has built, and measurable results one has achieved, showcasing “evidence of exceptional ability.”

The hiring drive comes as SpaceX filed its S-1 paperwork on Wednesday, May 20, with an official IPO planned for June.

Musk has now joined his rocket business with his AI company, XAI, naming it SpaceXAI in the process. Prior to joining, XAI was functioning as an independent company.

The announcement seems to follow the same pattern of hiring that Musk employed in January. During his recruitment process for Tesla's AI chip team, Musk asked applicants to email him three bullet points highlighting the toughest technical problems they had solved.