French Open 2026 overshadowed by controversies: Alcaraz out, prize money revolt, player boycott threats



The 2026 French Open begins Sunday at Roland Garros, but the year's major event has been overshadowed by a series of escalating controversies.

This drama threatens to undermine the tournament before a ball is struck.

A major blow came when the defending champion, Carlos Alcaraz, announced his withdrawal from the Barcelona Open after sustaining a wrist injury.

In addition to this, the seven-time Grand Slam champion is set to miss Wimbledon, which will leave a huge void in the men’s tournament, denying tennis fans the much-anticipated clash with Jannik Sinner.

Alcaraz said: “It’s devastating. But I have to think about my long-term health.”

Another bitter dispute is over prize money that has pushed the tournament to the brink of a player boycott. A greater share of the Grand Slam revenues is demanded by the leading players, including Aryna Sabalenka, women’s no.1.

Following the heated comments, organisers decided to raise the total amount of the prize money by 10 per cent to €61.7 million. But players still claim they receive less money than in 2024, when their share was 15.5 per cent, as in 2026 it would drop to only 14.9 per cent.

Sabalenka has urged her fellow tennis professionals to join forces, or they may face a boycott very soon.

She said: “We need to stand together. The gap between what we generate and what we receive keeps growing.”

Players already intend to end their press conferences and hold on-court protests during the competition.

Without Alcaraz, the world No. 1 Jannik Sinner becomes an overwhelming favourite, aiming to complete his Grand Slam, being on an impressive 29-game-winning streak. In the women's draw, the pre-tournament favourite is Iga Swiatek, followed by Sabalenka and reigning champion Coco Gauff.

With the repeated incidents, the focus remains more on drama than the game itself.

The tournament runs from May 24 to June 27.