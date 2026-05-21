 
Geo News

Harry Maguire dropped from England's World Cup squad: Full list revealed

Tuchel set to announce his 26-man squad on Friday morning at Wembley
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 21, 2026

Harry Maguire dropped from England&apos;s World Cup squad: Full list revealed
Harry Maguire dropped from England's World Cup Squad

Harry Maguire has been reportedly left out of England's World Cup squad for this summer's football tournament. 

The Manchester United centre-back has been left "shocked and gutted" after Thomas Tuchel decided to leave him out of his plans for the global sport event.

2026 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

Reacting to the major snub, the footballer said: “I was confident I could have played a major part this summer for my country after the season I've had. I've been left shocked and gutted by the decision. I wish the players all the best.”

The 33-year-old has been one of Man United's best performers since Michael Carrick took over in January. He played a key role in the club's Champions League qualification. 

Maguire has 66 international caps and played in both of England's last two games against Uruguay and Japan.

Reports suggest that Tuchel will announce his 26-man squad on Friday morning at Wembley, beginning at around 9.45am BST. 

The manager submitted a provisional squad earlier this month that included Trent Alexander-Arnold, Danny Welbeck, and Levi Colwill, who has made just three appearances for Chelsea this season after a 10-month absence with a torn ACL.

Here’s project World Cup squad of England:

  • Jordan Pickford,
  • Aaron Ramsdale,
  • Dean Henderson,
  • Kyle Walker,
  • John Stones,
  • Marc Guéhi,
  • Ezri Konsa,
  • Levi Colwill,
  • Reece James,
  • Luke Shaw,
  • Kieran Trippier,
  • Declan Rice,
  • Jude Bellingham,
  • Phil Foden,
  • Kobbie Mainoo,
  • Conor Gallagher,
  • Cole Palmer,
  • James Maddison,
  • Eberechi Eze,
  • Harry Kane,
  • Bukayo Saka,
  • Marcus Rashford,
  • Ollie Watkins,
  • Jarrod Bowen,
  • Anthony Gordon

Friday's announcement will end the speculation.

Air France, Airbus fined €225,000 each over 2009 Af447 crash that killed 228
Air France, Airbus fined €225,000 each over 2009 Af447 crash that killed 228
Statewide AMBER alert announced for missing six-month-old girl from Hammond, Indiana
Statewide AMBER alert announced for missing six-month-old girl from Hammond, Indiana
Moon to line up with Jupiter, Venus, Mercury tonight: Here's best time to watch
Moon to line up with Jupiter, Venus, Mercury tonight: Here's best time to watch
LaGuardia airport update: Storms threaten to worsen sinkhole-related crisis ahead of Memorial Day
LaGuardia airport update: Storms threaten to worsen sinkhole-related crisis ahead of Memorial Day
Ivanka Trump makes heartfelt comment following Vanessa Trump's cancer diagnosis
Ivanka Trump makes heartfelt comment following Vanessa Trump's cancer diagnosis
Ex-DoJ prosecutor indicted for stealing sealed Jack Smith report copies
Ex-DoJ prosecutor indicted for stealing sealed Jack Smith report copies
Georgia police arrest Eagles' Nolan Smith Jr. for driving 135 mph: Here's what we know
Georgia police arrest Eagles' Nolan Smith Jr. for driving 135 mph: Here's what we know
Russian jets intercept British spy plane over Black Sea: Explosive encounter explained
Russian jets intercept British spy plane over Black Sea: Explosive encounter explained