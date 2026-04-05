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Blake Lively refuses to back down after claims dropped

‘It Ends with Us’ case now will move ahead in May

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 05, 2026

Blake Lively refuses to back down after claims dropped
Blake Lively refuses to back down after claims dropped

Blake Lively has shared her feelings after a big update in her legal case with Justin Baldoni.

A judge recently dismissed many of her claims, including the sexual harassment ones but the case is still going on.

Even after this decision, Lively did not step back as she said that she is thankful that the most important part of her case will still go to a jury next month.

However, this means the legal fight is not over yet.

A Simple Favor actress also explained why she filed the case in the first place and according to her, she faced serious backlash after speaking up about wanting a safe working environment.

Talking about how this has affected her, Lively called the experience “unfathomably painful” and said clearly, “I will never stop fighting.”

The court has now reduced the case, but some claims like retaliation are still active and will be heard during the trial.

On the other side, Baldoni has denied everything and his team believe that the court’s decision supports him.

The case, connected to their film It Ends With Us will move ahead in May, where both sides will finally present their side of the story in court.

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