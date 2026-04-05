'Euphoria' season 3: New cast and major exits revealed

The countdown is officially on – and Euphoria fans, buckle up.

Season three drops April 12, and let’s just say… the cast list looks very different this time around.

First, the obvious: Zendaya is back as Rue (because, honestly, what is Euphoria without her?). Joining her are familiar faces like Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer and Alexa Demie.

Even Dominic Fike is back after some initial confusion – yes, Elliot lives to complicate things another day.

And in a twist worthy of the show itself, Nika King is returning as Rue’s mom after previously saying, “Unfortunately I am not [returning]… My character is not coming back to the show…”—plot twist!

As for Eric Dane, the actor - who passed away earlier this year due to ALS - is also returning for the season three. He filmed his scenes before death.

Now for the heartbreak: Angus Cloud will not appear following his passing, and fan-favourites like Barbie Ferreira, Javon Walton and Storm Reid are also out. Storm kept it real, saying, “You know, schedules just can’t align sometimes.”

Barbie, meanwhile, got candid about her exit: “I don’t think there was a place for her to go… I really wanted to be able to not be the fat best friend.”

Oh – and yes, Ashtray is not magically returning either (RIP).

But here’s where things get wild: the new cast is stacked. We are talking Rosalía, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, Rebecca Pidgeon and Sharon Stone—who said, “I am honored to be Euphoric”—plus a wave of fresh faces joining the chaos.

And in a time jump, eight episodes, and unresolved drama, and season three is shaping up to be less of a comeback… and more of a full-clown reinvention.

Ready or not, East Highland is calling.