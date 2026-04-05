Blake Lively's 'IEWU' appeal resurfaces after petitions to revoke PGA nod

Blake Lively submitted a heartfelt plea to PGA for acknowledgement as producer

Blake Lively has been hit by petitions urging for her PGA honour to be revoked ever since her movie It Ends With Us became notorious for the legal battle that followed it.

During Lively’s legal war with Justin Baldoni, she was working towards her recognition as a serious producer by submitting a heartfelt plea to the Producers Guild of America which resurfaced recently.

The Simple Favor star reportedly wrote to the association in January, 2024, asking them to honour her with the title as her “off camera” work in It Ends With Us means “more to [her] than anything [she’s] done” in her “twenty year career.”

The five-page-long email detailed, “Just a few days ago, I was officially granted the title of Producer, after a year and a half of asking, and working tirelessly to prove the validity of that title,” as obtained by Daily Mail.

Lively noted that she “produced every moment of this film, from pre-production, through production, into post, and now into worldwide marketing and release.”

The actress added that the PGA title is considered “the highest honour in film” in her and Ryan Reynolds’ household.

She submitted the request late to the guild and cited not having the official title of a producer yet as the main reason she was restricted to do so earlier.

Listing down her work off-camera on the movie, she claimed she “rewrote the script to improve the role of Jennie Bloom after 3 actresses turned in down,” that she “called in favors with fashion contacts” to get clothing “loaned, discounted, or gifted” to lower production costs, and that she “identified and onboarded freelance team members for the cast members.”

Lively was eventually awarded the PGA tag but an online petition has been created by viewers who have urged for it to be rescinded.

This comes after the Lively-Baldoni drama took a surprising turn with the judge throwing out 10 of the actress’ 13 claims against the actor.