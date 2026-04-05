John Lithgow stands by 'Harry Potter' role despite JK Rowling controversy

Lithgow says some of Rowling's comments have been 'twisted,' but he still disagrees with her

John Lithgow is weighing in on the controversy surrounding J.K. Rowling.

The Emmy-winning actor, who is set to play Dumbledore in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter reboot, said her views on the transgender community have been “twisted and misrepresented,” even as he admits he disagrees with much of what she has said.

Speaking to The New Yorker Radio Hour in a March 27 interview, Lithgow, 80, revealed he was encouraged to walk away from the project amid backlash. But he chose to stay.

“I was not about do that,” he said. “I just felt the reasons to do it were much, much stronger than the reasons to protest against what Rowling has done and said.”

The Crown star noted that he does “disagree with much of” Rowling’s views, but “much of it I think has been twisted and represented, and she has sort of doubled down on it at her own cost.”

Lithgow explained that his decision to take the role was driven more by the opportunity itself than Rowling’s involvement. “There was everything attractive about the job and job security into my late years. You know, you don’t ignore those issues,” he said.

He also clarified that he hasn’t worked directly with Rowling. “I have not met her,” he said, crediting showrunner Francesca Gardiner as the main reason he joined the series.

Despite his stance, Lithgow admitted he has been “surprised and disappointed” by Rowling’s tone online as debate around the reboot continues.