Dua Lipa swaps role with her longtime stylist

Dua Lipa flipped the script backstage, trading her pop star role for a moment as a makeup artist.

Taking a break from her global stardom, the Levitating hitmaker tried her hand as a mua by giving her stylist Lorenzo Posocco a touch-up.

On Sunday, April 5, the Radical Optimism tour performer dropped her latest weekly photo dump with a caption that read, “a coupla' things [apple emoji].”

Among other pictures in the 20-slide carousel one candid behind-the-scenes snapshot, captured the Grammy winner appearing to apply makeup to her close friend and longtime stylist.

Capturing a candid moment in what appears to be a dressing room or production trailer, the Albanian-American singer is using a brush to apply something to Posocco's face.

Dressed in a casual, oversized tan button-down shirt, the 30-year-old songstress was seen in a rare role reversal where she is the one applying makeup to her stylist, who is the mastermind curating Dua's world-class fashion looks, from her Radical Optimism world tour outfits to her recent 2026 appearances in high-end fashion events.

The post attracted comments from other key members of Callum Turner's fiancee's "glam fam," including celebrity makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes and many more.