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Dua Lipa swaps role with her longtime stylist

Global pop star Dua Lipa shares a candid backstage snapshot with a pal in her latest photo dump

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 06, 2026

Dua Lipa swaps role with her longtime stylist
Dua Lipa swaps role with her longtime stylist

Dua Lipa flipped the script backstage, trading her pop star role for a moment as a makeup artist.

Taking a break from her global stardom, the Levitating hitmaker tried her hand as a mua by giving her stylist Lorenzo Posocco a touch-up.

On Sunday, April 5, the Radical Optimism tour performer dropped her latest weekly photo dump with a caption that read, “a coupla' things [apple emoji].”

Among other pictures in the 20-slide carousel one candid behind-the-scenes snapshot, captured the Grammy winner appearing to apply makeup to her close friend and longtime stylist.

Dua Lipa swaps role with her longtime stylist

Capturing a candid moment in what appears to be a dressing room or production trailer, the Albanian-American singer is using a brush to apply something to Posocco's face.

Dressed in a casual, oversized tan button-down shirt, the 30-year-old songstress was seen in a rare role reversal where she is the one applying makeup to her stylist, who is the mastermind curating Dua's world-class fashion looks, from her Radical Optimism world tour outfits to her recent 2026 appearances in high-end fashion events.

The post attracted comments from other key members of Callum Turner's fiancee's "glam fam," including celebrity makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes and many more. 

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