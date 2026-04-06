Amid Savannah's return to ‘Today': questions still outweigh answers—where is Nancy Guthrie?

Savannah Guthrie is set to make a comeback on the Today show on April 6, 2026 after two months of her missing mother Nancy Guthrie.

This will mark the first time since her 84-year-old mother Nancy Guthrie went missing on January 31 at her home in Tucson, Arizona.

Savannah recently appeared on Today with her former colleague Hoda Kotb in a tearful interview and spoke at length about the case.

She told Kotb, “Faith is how I will stay connected to my mom. God is how I’m holding hands with my mom. And I won’t let sadness win for her. She taught me.”

Savannah has been hosting the Today show as co-host since 2012.

Questions still outweigh answers—where is Nancy Guthrie?

The authorities are still in search of a potential lead to locate missing Nancy Guthrie who was last spotted on January 31 when she dropped off at her home.

Guthire’s family reported her missing to the police and deputies responded to the home.

But there are more questions than answers as to what actually happened to Nancy Guthrie after two months of her disappearance.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos maintained that she (Nancy Guthrie) was abducted and we're treating the home as a crime scene.

In the days that followed, there were buzzing rumors of ransom notes that were sent to multiple U.S. media outlets based in Arizona.

And Guthrie’s family also posted several videos seeking proof of her life even announcing a $1 million prize for a potential lead.

In addition to the family’s announced reward, the FBI had also offered up to $100,000 for information leading to Guthrie's recovery.

The only time hopes emerged of getting Nancy back home was when, on February 10, the FBI retrieved doorbell camera footage that shows an unknown masked person at Guthrie’s door.

Days later, Pima County sheriff arrested two people in connection with the investigation, one in Rio Rico and the other a few miles away from Guthrie’s home.

The Pima County police department released both the suspects later. Since then, there has been no official arrest made in Nancy Guthrie’s case.

And Savannah’s mother Nancy Guthrie remains missing.

Savannah Guthrie will make her first appearance on-screen today, Monday, April 6, for a four-hour broadcast from 7 am to 11 am EDT.