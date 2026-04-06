Anya Taylor-Joy sets record straight on viral ‘Super Mario Bros’ puke story

Anya Taylor-Joy is clearing the air after her viral vomit story got mixed up with The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

During an appearance on The Late Show With Seth Meyers last month, the Queen’s Gambit star recalled that she threw up from her first voice acting session, and it got spun online that she was referring to recording for The Super Mario Bros Movie.

“It’s super fun,” she said of voice acting. “But I will say the first time I ever did a session, I did not realize how taxing it would be because you’re yelling continuously the whole time. I think the first time I ever did it, I threw up.”

However many online assumed that the actress, who voiced Princess Peach character in the The Super Mario Bros. Movie and its 2026 sequel, was talking about recording for the 2023 animated film.

Now, she’s clarifying that her story was not from Super Mario Bros, but for another project she did.

“I never said it was Princess Peach. I said it was the first time that I ever did voice acting,” the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga actress told Entertainment Tonight. “And what happened was I went in quite blind and I did it for eight straight hours.

“So, eight straight hours of screaming and efforts and this and that and whatever. And I drank so much water that I puked. So, I don’t do that anymore. I break it up and it’s helpful,” she explained.

For the unversed, prior to Super Mario, Anya, 29, voiced characters Marla and Brea in Playmobil: The Movie and the animated series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, respectively.