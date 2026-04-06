HYBE chairman Bang Si Hyuk faces major setback with arrest

Bang Si Hyuk, chairman of HYBE, is reportedly in the middle of a tense legal situation as Seoul police review if they should seek an arrest warrant against him.

The case has been building quietly for over a year now, with officials now saying that the investigation into alleged “fraudulent unfair trading” is almost finished.

Many are waiting to see what the authorities will decide next.

Commissioner Park explained that the legal review is nearly complete and confirmed the question of an arrest warrant is under consideration.

Bang was under scrutiny because of claims that shareholders might have been misled during HYBE’s IPO about when the company would go public.

While no final decision has been made, the case is approaching critical point.

Fans and investors are watching closely as HYBE is one of the biggest names in music world, especially for K-pop enthusiasts.

Bang Si Hyuk built HYBE into a global powerhouse, helping launch some of the biggest music acts in recent years.

Now, his reputation and the company’s future are in the spotlight as everyone waits for the authorities’ next move, which could have big consequences for both him and the business.

For the unversed, Bang Si Hyuk played a key role in creating and guiding BTS, helping turn the group into global superstars.