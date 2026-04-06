Scott Mills faces another setback after shocking BBC exit

Scott Mills is going through another tough moment after leaving the BBC.

Some episodes of Top Of The Pops that he appeared in have been removed from the channels showing old shows.

These editions, from 1999, are no longer available for viewers, leaving fans surprised and upset.

Mills, 53, was let go from the BBC last month after an allegation about his personal behaviour came up as the case dates back to 2016 when police looked into claims of sexual offences involving a minor.

The investigation, however, was closed in 2019 because there was not enough evidence to charge him. The BBC said new information recently came up, which led to action being taken.

Many fans feel that this is really unfair since Mills was never charged. Moreover, other famous personalities like Jimmy Savile and R Kelly have also had their old Top Of The Pops shows restricted.

Mills, who hosted the Radio 2 breakfast show, asked for privacy in a statement, reminding everyone that the police investigation ended without any charges.

The BBC didn’t give any clear reason for removing the episodes but said it reviews its old shows carefully and is working on improving its culture and rules for everyone who works there.