Zendaya’s 'The Drama' left people unsettled by unexpected twist

The Drama is getting a lot of mixed reactions as people start watching it in cinemas.

The film stars Zendaya and Robert Pattinson and was promoted like a romantic story about a couple preparing for their wedding but once viewers watched it, many felt the story was much darker than expected.

The movie shows a couple in the days leading up to their wedding but things change when a game between friends leads to a shocking confession.

This moment has made many people uncomfortable, especially because the marketing did not clearly show how serious the story would get.

Some viewers, however, said that they felt tricked, calling the promotion too soft compared to the film’s real tone.

Meanwhile others said that the film is meant to make people think and talk about difficult topics, so the reaction is understandable.

Opinions online are very divided, with some of them praising the film for being bold and different, while others said it was upsetting and disappointing.

One viewer even called it “a massive disappointment.”

The debate grew more after March For Our Lives criticised the film’s marketing, saying that it was “deeply misaligned” with the story.

As more people watch it, The Drama is clearly making an impact even if not everyone likes it.