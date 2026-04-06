David Henrie and wife Maria announce surprise 4th pregnancy

The expecting parents tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their first child in 2019

David Henrie and wife Maria Cahill’s dream of a big family is coming true.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, announced on Sunday, April 5, that they are expecting their fourth child together.

“SURPRISE! Figured this moment was as good as ever to share the good news… Maria is 5 months pregnant!” the Wizards of Waverly Place star wrote on Instagram, noting that the pregnancy was a bit of a surprise.

“Crazy story. Long story short, Maria and I had made peace with the idea that the ‘big family’ dream might not be God’s plan for us. Which was fine, we’re grateful for our 3!” he wrote. “Through a miraculous encounter that would have never happened without @seekingbeauty.ewtn in Seville, Spain , and the intercession of St. Teresa of Avila, we are having our 4th!”

Editing the caption, Cahill added a message of support for everyone who is struggling with conceiving after her own experience with multiple miscarriages.

“While I’m excited for David to share this with you, I also know that it can be so hard to read pregnancy announcements when you’re the one that’s trying to have a baby and nothing seems to be working. I’ve been there – trying to be happy for others but simultaneously grieving a happiness that I wish could have been mine,” the former pageant queen wrote.

“While I’m so overjoyed to add a brother to our family, I can’t help but think of all of you women. Know that I see you all, am thinking of you today, and are praying hard for your future pregnancies,” she added.

The expecting parents welcomed their first child together — daughter Philomena Francesca Henrie — in 2019 after a blessing from Pope Francis. In 2020, they welcomed son James, and another daughter in 2022.