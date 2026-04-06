Why TV’s biggest series are coming to an end in 2026?

Several popular TV shows are coming to an end in 2026 as networks and streaming platforms wrap up both long-running and newer series.

Among the major titles finishing this year are Outlander, ending after eight seasons and The Boys, concluding with its fifth season.

Netflix is also closing chapters on shows like The Witcher, Outer Banks and Queer Eye.

Long-running programs including The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation are preparing to air their final episodes.

Other series ending this year include Tell Me Lies, The Upshaws, Yellowjackets, The Chi, The Neighborhood and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

The cancellations cover a range of genres from drama to reality, showing the variety of programming affected.

Reasons for these endings are that some of shows have seen a drop in viewership, while others faced higher production costs.

In some cases, creators have chosen to conclude stories on their own terms to preserve the quality of the series.

Even though these series are ending, some stories will continue in spin-offs or new projects.

So while fans will miss the original shows, the worlds and characters they love might still come back in new ways.