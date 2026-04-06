Sabrina Carpenter sends fans wild with Easter Egg after 'House Tour' video

Sabrina Carpenter teases 'so much more' to come after releasing music video

Sabrina Carpenter just released her House Tour music video but she appears to have more tricks up her sleeve which she hasn't revealed yet.

The 26-year-old pop superstar took to Instagram on Monday, April 6, to announce the music video coming out, and ended her caption at a cryptic note which fans on social media took to be a hint.

In the caption, the Manchild hitmaker revealed that the music video is directed by herself and Margaret Qualley, who stars in the video alongside Carpenter and Madelyn Cline.

Lastly, she wrote, "So much more to say but first go watch the video" which sent fans spiraling as they speculated about the alleged Easter Eggs in the video.

Many fans believed it could be a tour announcement as they wrote, "PLEASE BE TOURRRRR," and "Sabrina talk to me."

While some theorised about a collaboration with Olivia Rodrigo, "Girlie has so much more to say about her collab with miss Olivia Rodrigo and how both MV ended with a spider crawling…," referring to the spider visual at the end of House Tour and Rodrigo's Vampire music video.

Although a collaboration has not been announced, given their past feud rumours, fans believe it would be a memorable event in the pop music industry.

Carpenter has not addressed any speculations yet, but before the excitement for the music video settled, fans have already began speculating what's ahead.