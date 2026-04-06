Charli XCX confirmed to be working on next album after 'Wuthering Heights'

Charli XCX excites fans with album news: 'BRAT summer all over again'

Charli XCX is working on a new record after the success of BRAT, and her Wuthering Heights album.

The 33-year-old pop superstar just made a full length album for the Emerald Fennell movie, as well as working on music for Mother Mary, but she is back to the studio.

In a new statement, the Apples hitmaker's team confirmed that she "is currently in Kyoto filming a movie and finishing her forthcoming new studio album," as per Billboard.

The album will mark Charli's eighth studio album, and fans are excited to see if the next record can match the success of BRAT.

Flocking to the comments, excited fans wrote, "Charli XCX about to shake the sound again. if she’s 'finishing,' just know the culture reset is loading."

Another added, "pop history in the making," and "OH SHE IS PUTTING IN WORRRKKKKK," chimed in a third.

While the news has been confirmed by her team, there is no estimated release date for the album as Charli announced she was taking a break from music for a while.