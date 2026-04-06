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Dua Lipa, Callum Turner wedding plans stir celebrity appearance drama

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are reportedly planning an intimate wedding this summer

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 06, 2026

Dua Lipa, Callum Turner wedding plans stir celebrity appearance drama
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner wedding plans stir celebrity appearance drama

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are reportedly getting ready for a private wedding this summer, keeping the guest list very small.

Sources say that the pop star and the 34-year-old actor want a private celebration, which means some famous friends might miss out.

“They’re keeping the numbers down,” a source told The Sun. “Some people who thought they’d get a plus one have been told they won’t be able to.”

The couple are now looking at venues in both the UK and Italy for the big day.

Dua and Callum have been dating since January 2024 as rumours about their engagement started around Christmas 2024 when fans noticed a diamond ring on Lipa’s finger.

The No Lie hitmaker confirmed that she was engaged in June 2025 and shared how happy she feels.

“I love love,” Dua said. “It is a beautiful thing. You find yourself falling all the time, in the best way possible.”

The music icon also said that Turner got the ring specially made for her with the help of her sister and close friends.

Dua added that she is enjoying the wedding planning, thinking about what she wants as a bride, and feeling lucky that the person she will spend her life with knows her so well.

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