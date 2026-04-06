Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Allen mark first public appearance as parents

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen celebrated their baby girl's arrival recently

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen attended their first wedding as parents to their baby girl this week, after they revealed the big news.

The 29-year-old actress and the Buffalo Bills quarterback, also 29, attended his NFL pal Sam Darnold’s wedding to Katie Hoofnagle on Friday, April 3.

The Sinners star and Allen “were so sweet on the dance floor, clearly having a blast," as an insider told People Magazine.

The source continued, "People were politely congratulating them on their baby girl, and they were very kind," adding that "new dad" Allen, along with Darnold's Seattle Seahawks teammates, helped the newly wedded couple with their "crowd surfing for quite a bit of the night."

The ceremony was filled with NFL stars including the San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey and his wife, Olivia Culpo, as well as Seahawks' Cooper Kupp and his wife, Anna Marie Kupp, plus 49ers' Christian Kirk.

Steinfeld and Allen’s outing came just a day after they announced the arrival of their daughter in a Substack post called, Special Delivery, on April 2.

"Our baby girl has arrived!! We’re feeling incredibly grateful and blessed and savouring these early moments. Thank you so much for the love and well wishes," the Dickinson star wrote in the post.