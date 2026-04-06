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‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day' faces dark shocking death rumours

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' may put Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in serious danger, teasing a darker story

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 06, 2026

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day&apos; faces dark shocking death rumours
‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ faces dark shocking death rumours

Spider-Man: Brand New Day might be one of the darkest Spider-Man movies yet if the rumours are true.

Some reports suggest the film takes ideas from the famous Kraven’s Last Hunt comic, where Spider-Man is captured and everyone thinks he’s dead. 

The movie probably won’t follow it exactly, but the idea that Peter could “die” even for a little while got everyone buzzing with disappointment.

While the film probably won’t follow the comic exactly, the idea of Peter “dying” even for a short time got all of the fans buzzing with disappointment.

The story happens years after Spider-Man: No Way Home where Peter has been living alone after erasing himself from the memories of the people he loves.

This sets up a more emotional and darker story than before.

A viral post also hinted Spider-Man might be missing or “gone” at the end, only to come back in a black suit.

Fans, howver, think that this could be a symbiote story and there might even be connections to Avengers: Secret Wars and several post-credit scenes.

For the unversed, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal and Mark Ruffalo are all part of the cast. Destin Daniel Cretton is directing and the movie is set to hit theaters on July 31. 

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