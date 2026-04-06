 
Geo News

Charli XCX shuts down 'Wuthering Heights' album controversy

Charli XCX addresses Sky Ferreira's comments about copying her songs

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 06, 2026

Charli XCX shuts down &apos;Wuthering Heights&apos; album controversy
Charli XCX addresses Sky Ferreira's comments about copying her songs

Sky Ferreira seemed to drag Charli XCX on social media when a fan posted, “I wonder what’s her form of income is,” as she wrote, “Someone sent me your X account. I toured for years. I work. I hate to break it to you, but your favorite artist records my old songs.I hope that answers your question. Xoxoxo”

The post also claimed that two of Charli’s songs on her Wuthering Heights album were “ripped” from Sky. She addressed the comment too, and wrote, “Your industry ‘insider’ is wrong. Close but wrong…It isn’t worth the trouble bc I know how the world works.”’

While the singer is credited on the Grammy winner’s Eyes of the World, she claimed the post greatly disturbed her and “brought back a lot of things I have worked really hard to move past.”

Charli herself did not comment on the situation, but her team shut down the allegations, telling Billboard, “Charli has made seven albums, four mixtapes and one EP, and has written countless songs for other artists throughout her career. She began as a songwriter with I Love It, and her work has been recorded by and pitched to multiple artists. She has her own personal history with publishing and production negotiations and because of this, she always shares credits fairly and appropriately, and values her collaborators tremendously.”

Speaking of the Wuthering Heights album, they wrote that “All relevant parties were consulted throughout, and the album was played in full in advance of release to everyone. Songwriting credits and splits were determined and agreed collectively in writing, with reference to documented timelines and contributions” prior to the album’s release.

Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Allen mark first public appearance as parents
Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Allen mark first public appearance as parents
Robert Pattinson sparks Suki Waterhouse collab rumours ahead of new record
Robert Pattinson sparks Suki Waterhouse collab rumours ahead of new record
Kanye West costs London's Wireless Festival its primary sponsor
Kanye West costs London's Wireless Festival its primary sponsor
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner wedding plans stir celebrity appearance drama
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner wedding plans stir celebrity appearance drama
Dan Levy shares update on Catherine O'Hara starrer ‘Schitt's Creek' sequel
Dan Levy shares update on Catherine O'Hara starrer ‘Schitt's Creek' sequel
Britney Spears reconnects with 'old friends' after DUI drama
Britney Spears reconnects with 'old friends' after DUI drama
Savannah Guthrie returns to ‘TODAY' amid heartbreaking search for missing mom
Savannah Guthrie returns to ‘TODAY' amid heartbreaking search for missing mom
Sabrina Carpenter excites fans with 'House Tour' music video countdown
Sabrina Carpenter excites fans with 'House Tour' music video countdown