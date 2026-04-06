Charli XCX shuts down 'Wuthering Heights' album controversy

Charli XCX addresses Sky Ferreira's comments about copying her songs

Sky Ferreira seemed to drag Charli XCX on social media when a fan posted, “I wonder what’s her form of income is,” as she wrote, “Someone sent me your X account. I toured for years. I work. I hate to break it to you, but your favorite artist records my old songs.I hope that answers your question. Xoxoxo”

The post also claimed that two of Charli’s songs on her Wuthering Heights album were “ripped” from Sky. She addressed the comment too, and wrote, “Your industry ‘insider’ is wrong. Close but wrong…It isn’t worth the trouble bc I know how the world works.”’

While the singer is credited on the Grammy winner’s Eyes of the World, she claimed the post greatly disturbed her and “brought back a lot of things I have worked really hard to move past.”

Charli herself did not comment on the situation, but her team shut down the allegations, telling Billboard, “Charli has made seven albums, four mixtapes and one EP, and has written countless songs for other artists throughout her career. She began as a songwriter with I Love It, and her work has been recorded by and pitched to multiple artists. She has her own personal history with publishing and production negotiations and because of this, she always shares credits fairly and appropriately, and values her collaborators tremendously.”

Speaking of the Wuthering Heights album, they wrote that “All relevant parties were consulted throughout, and the album was played in full in advance of release to everyone. Songwriting credits and splits were determined and agreed collectively in writing, with reference to documented timelines and contributions” prior to the album’s release.