'The Drama' soars to global success despite marketing backlash

'The Drama' starring Robert Pattinson and Zendaya has collected glowing reviews within days of release

Robert Pattinson and Zendaya's The Drama has already achieved a big milestone within days of its release.

The movie had the third biggest opening for an A24 film with a global revenue of $28 million, after its release on April 3.

While social media is flooding with the majority of glowing reviews for the movie, and the actors' craft, there has been a controversy due to the subversion of expectations.

Moviegoers complained that the movie creators glossed over a dark twist in the film with the wedding-themed promotions.

Despite the ongoing debates about whether it was better to dive in the movie without having an inkling about the twist or not, the movie has clearly piqued the audience's interests enough to give it a shot.

Pattinson and Zendaya's pairing will continue to grace the screens as they co-star in The Odyssey next, and then Dune 3.