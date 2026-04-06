Gabrielle Union pens heartbreaking tribute after dad's death from dementia

Sylvester 'Cully' Union Jr. passes away from dementia at age 81

Gabrielle Union is mourning the loss of her father, Sylvester “Cully” Union Jr.

The actress’ father passed away on Friday morning (April 3) at the age of 81 after a difficult battle with dementia. A day later, she took to Instagram to pen a lengthy tribute, opening up about the devastating progression of the illness.

“No matter how much you think you know about dementia, nothing prepares you for the painfully slow disappearing of your loved one,” she wrote, describing the heartbreaking reality of watching him fade. "The them that you know gets smaller and smaller… It’s brutal and it’s what he experienced, but it wasn’t who he was.”

But beyond the pain, Union made sure to celebrate the man he was. The 53-year-old remembered her father as someone who “never met a stranger, just friends he hadn’t met yet,” a die-hard Nebraska fan who instilled values of teamwork, resilience, and compassion. She also reflected on his growth over the years, noting that he “acknowledged his imperfections, apologized, and made amends.”

Union also thanked those who cared for him in his final years, including medical staff and her sisters, calling them “heroes.”

The tribute was accompanied by a touching video montage, featuring clips of Sylvester singing, celebrating, and spending time with family.

Sylvester Union Jr. had battled dementia for years and was placed in memory care in 2023, something Union had previously shared with fans.

“It’s bewildering to feel relief that the pain has ended,” the tribute continued, “but profound heartbreak at the finality of his time. I know I’m not the first or last Daddy’s girl to go through this, and I’m sending love and healing to anyone suffering the loss of a parent. I know his love is eternal and will find me in every realm.”