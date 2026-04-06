King Charles office releases statement after Duchess Sophie health concern

King Charles' office issued a statement after Duchess Sophie stepped back from key royal event, raising concerns among fans.

On April 5, the monarch, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Kate and other members of the firm made an appearance for Easter Sunday service.

The King's 'secret weapon', Sophie's absence, was visibly noticed. Prince Edward and his son James, Earl of Wessex, were in attendance to support the monarch.

It was reported that the Duchess of Edinburgh was expected to join the royal family, but she was "under the weather" at the last minute.

Now, a statement has been released by the King's team amid Sophie's absence from the limelight.

The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) dropped a video on their Instagram page, showcasing the beaming King Charles, Sir David Beckham, and Alan Titchmarsh CBE.

The trio were in a pleasant conversation related to their roses, which will be featured in The RHS and The King’s Foundation Curious Garden at RHS Chelsea 2026.

The message alongside the video reads, "Last week, The King, @davidbeckham and @alantitchmarshcbe joined @francestophill, designer of The Curious Garden, and Melissa Simpson, Head of Horticulture at @kingsfoundation, at @highgrovegarden to agree on the final touches to the garden design.

"The Garden will host a beehive, inspired by The King and Sir David’s enthusiasm for beekeeping and producing natural honey, as well as other design elements including an easel created by Snowdon School of Furniture graduate Eleanor Pickin, and seven raised beds to nod to Sir David’s iconic football shirt number."

Fans are hopeful that Duchess Sophie might be facing a minor health problem and will resume royal engagements after Easter break.