King Charles’ dignity shines as Trump breaks protocol at White House

Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump broke royal protocol immediately after meeting King Charles and Queen Camilla on Monday afternoon.

The US President and First Lady welcomed the British monarch and his wife for a historic State Visit on the White House South Lawn before they headed inside for a reception.

Trump gave the 77-year-old King a firm handshake, while the First Lady kissed the Queen on both cheeks, before the quartet stood and smiled for the cameras.

The two couples then turned to head inside, but on the way in, President Trump gently touched the King's right arm while guiding him through the doors.

According to experts, this is a breach of the unwritten protocol of never initiating physical contact with a royal.

Body language expert Judi James told the Daily Mail that the move "looked like a more political gesture" from the President, and demonstrated a "gesture of active, 'special' friendship".

It doesn't mark the first time Trump has broken protocol by initiating physical contact with his "friend" King Charles.

James noted, the King has "always seemed more relaxed about that than his mother".