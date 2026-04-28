Princess Anne brings star power to London’s cultural stage in emerald green

Princess Anne made a polished arrival in central London this week, stepping out in striking emerald green as she carried out a dual cultural engagement across two of the capital’s most iconic venues.

Her first stop was the Barbican Centre, where she attended a worldwide graduation ceremony celebrating emerging talent from across the arts and performance sectors.

From there, the Princess Royal continued her day of cultural support with a visit to the National Theatre on the South Bank, one of the UK’s most influential creative institutions.

At the Theatre, conversations reportedly centred on the realities of modern performance life, from funding pressures to the evolving landscape of British storytelling.

The institution itself has long been a cultural heavyweight, staging everything from contemporary drama to Shakespearean revivals, and remains a key pillar of the UK’s global creative reputation.

Yesterday, she spent time in Millport, where she met students, staff, and partners during a visit focused on marine science and outdoor learning at the island’s field studies centre.

Following the visit, the organisation shared its official message on X:

“We were honoured to welcome Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal to Millport today.

A truly proud and inspiring day for all involved.”