Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make last ditch effort to save brand

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly made a last-ditch bid to save their brand with much-hyped tour.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's trip to Australia was billed as a mix of private, business and philanthropic engagements amid criticism that the were adopting the royal style.

However, insders claim that the cash-hungry couple secretly promoted their brand during their tour.

Sources claimed the former actress's Netflix projects, including 'Archetypes' and 'With Love, Meghan,' have ended.

But since then, their initial deal, estimated to be worth $100 million, came to an end, Meghan's two podcasts, Archetypes and Confessions of a Female Founder, seemed to have permanently ceased production and her lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, won't be back for a third season on the streaming giant.

Insiders said the end of the Meghan's TV gig means her brand will no longer be hitching their star to the Network's wagon, forcing her to go it alone.

"She secured 12 new As Ever Aussie trademarks ahead of this trip," they added.

"They both need As Ever to succeed now."

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich observed: "They have that 16-bedroom house in Montecito – let alone their security. They have a very high financial bar to meet every month, and they are spending a lot of money."

Critics have accused the couple of treating Australia "like an ATM" with sky-high ticket fees to hear the pompous pair pontificate.

The expert went on to claim that the couple faced high monthly expenses tied to their Montecito lifestyle.

Prince Archie and Lilibet's mother also received backlsh after reports that standard attendees at her Best Life Retreat in Sydney paid nearly $2,700 a pop for the three-day event, where she was a speaker.

But sources said the hoi polloi had to cough up an extra $500 to secure private accommodations at the gathering – or share a room with a total stranger.

"It shows they obviously must be desperate for money, and now they've had to discount the ticket prices for the event," said Fordwich.

"It's not doing well, and that shows his plummeting popularity because people are not clamoring for tickets."